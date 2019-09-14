BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 20.95 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 5.1%. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 51.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.