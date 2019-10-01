BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 34.23M -1.46 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 124,472,727.27% 0% 0% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 409,128,065.40% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc. has 9.1 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.