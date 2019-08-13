BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 3.3% respectively. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.