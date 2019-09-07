BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are contrasting BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.
Summary
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
