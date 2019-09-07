BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

We are contrasting BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.