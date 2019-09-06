BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 40.23% respectively. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Intec Pharma Ltd. has -93.66% weaker performance.

On 3 of the 4 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.