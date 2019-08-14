BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

As Biotechnology companies, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively IMV Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.25, with potential upside of 332.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and IMV Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 19.5%. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats IMV Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.