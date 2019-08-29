BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Galapagos NV 128 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s average target price is $160.4, while its potential downside is -4.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats BridgeBio Pharma Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.