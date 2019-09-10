BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 26.43 N/A -0.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 0% respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.