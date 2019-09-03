BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.25 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.