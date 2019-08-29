BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.47 N/A -2.89 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.