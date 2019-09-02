BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and argenx SE.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $171.5 consensus price target and a 30.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.