BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and argenx SE.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
argenx SE on the other hand boasts of a $171.5 consensus price target and a 30.47% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Insiders owned roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. was less bullish than argenx SE.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 3 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.