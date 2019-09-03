BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average target price and a 40.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.