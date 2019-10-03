BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) Reaches $19.72 Low on Oct, 3; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut By $7.87 Million Its Corning (GLW) Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased Corning Inc (GLW) stake by 45.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 238,573 shares as Corning Inc (GLW)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Levin Capital Strategies Lp holds 286,382 shares with $9.52 million value, down from 524,955 last quarter. Corning Inc now has $21.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 1.76 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss

The stock of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $18.54 target or 6.00% below today’s $19.72 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.30 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $18.54 PT is reached, the company will be worth $138.12M less. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 125,569 shares traded. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is 17.65% above currents $27.31 stock price. Corning had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $359.14 million for 14.84 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers, as well as for the treatment of achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.