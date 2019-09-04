BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.