BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Contrasting side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and has 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 256.54% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.