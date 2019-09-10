BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Contrasting side by side

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.62 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Analyst Ratings

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, which is potential 251.38% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.