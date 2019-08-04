BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.