BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 87.78 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 104.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.