BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Insiders held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.