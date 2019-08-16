BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Contrasting side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 20.58 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cytokinetics Incorporated are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 20.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%. Comparatively, Cytokinetics Incorporated has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Cytokinetics Incorporated on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.