BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Comparison side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Insiders held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.