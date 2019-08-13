BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.56 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is 7.5. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.