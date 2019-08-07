BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $18, which is potential 185.71% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 22.1%. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.