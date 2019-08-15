BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Comparing side by side

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Athenex Inc. 14 13.49 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Athenex Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 31.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 33.3% respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Comparatively, Athenex Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Athenex Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.