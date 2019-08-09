BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 44.88% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
|4.37%
|7.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|6.53%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.