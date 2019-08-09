BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 44.88% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.