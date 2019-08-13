BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Achaogen Inc. is $2, which is potential 1,718.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 46.66% respectively. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Achaogen Inc.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.