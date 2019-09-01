BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Comparison side by side

Both BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 4 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.