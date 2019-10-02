BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; 0 Analysts Bullish The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 15.61% above currents $202.69 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $260 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16. See The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) latest ratings:

In a a research note issued on Tuesday morning, equity analysts at BidaskScore’s equity division downgraded BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock rating to a Sell.

The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 192,770 shares traded. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers, as well as for the treatment of achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $202.69. About 3.11M shares traded or 39.95% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sits Down with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow Wed. April 18 at 8:30AM ET; 17/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.8% On Year; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT RAISES $250M FUNDING LED BY GOLDMAN, PSP INVESTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon In Line to Be Next Goldman Sachs CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.6% In May 19 Wk

