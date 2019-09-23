Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. 29 3.85 N/A 1.97 14.83 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 28 3.58 N/A 2.32 12.28

In table 1 we can see Bridge Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bridge Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Bridge Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bridge Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bridge Bancorp Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.8% and 70.6%. 4.4% are Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -0.46% 0.07% 0.04% 5.45% -14.83% 12.91%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.