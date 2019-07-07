Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.95 N/A 2.01 14.55 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.32 N/A 1.43 14.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bridge Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bridge Bancorp Inc. and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares and 41.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. -3.81% -6.67% -10.82% -2.89% -19.31% 14.75% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.