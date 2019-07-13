Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)

Since Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.96 N/A 2.01 14.55 MBT Financial Corp. 10 4.87 N/A 0.38 25.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and MBT Financial Corp. MBT Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% MBT Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.2% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. MBT Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.2% of MBT Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.6% are MBT Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. -3.81% -6.67% -10.82% -2.89% -19.31% 14.75% MBT Financial Corp. -4.23% -7.24% -10.31% -13.65% -3.56% 4.73%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than MBT Financial Corp.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. The company also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services. It operates through a network of 20 full service branches in Monroe and Wayne counties, Michigan; and a loan origination and wealth management office in Lenawee County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.