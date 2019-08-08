Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Trades at $27.02 After Triangle; Freightcar America Has 1.04 Sentiment

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) formed triangle with $28.10 target or 4.00% above today’s $27.02 share price. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) has $535.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 17,319 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 28 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 27 cut down and sold holdings in Freightcar America Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 8.44 million shares, down from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Freightcar America Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 15 New Position: 13.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by various sources.

The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 55,161 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. for 211,215 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 284,490 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 117,762 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 177,932 shares.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $60.08 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $5.52 million activity. $4.54M worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares were sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C.. Lindenbaum Nathan also bought $86,747 worth of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) on Friday, May 31.