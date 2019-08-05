Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Comparison side by side

Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. 30 3.51 N/A 1.97 14.83 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.79 N/A 1.62 13.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation. The First of Long Island Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Bridge Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The First of Long Island Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 0.8% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Bridge Bancorp Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The First of Long Island Corporation’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bridge Bancorp Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 55.3% respectively. About 4.4% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are The First of Long Island Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59% The First of Long Island Corporation 1.24% 4.44% -2.98% 6.35% -5.87% 10.88%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The First of Long Island Corporation.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors The First of Long Island Corporation.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.