Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 58.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 4.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.50% 0.80% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 14.83 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.33 1.14 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 98.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that Bridge Bancorp Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Bridge Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.