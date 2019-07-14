Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) to pay $0.23 on Jul 29, 2019; M Holdings Securities Lifted Visa (V) Position By $458,484

M Holdings Securities Inc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. M Holdings Securities Inc acquired 2,939 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The M Holdings Securities Inc holds 19,211 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 16,272 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%

Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) is expected to pay $0.23 on Jul 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. Bridge Bancorp Inc’s current price of $29.35 translates into 0.78% yield. Bridge Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 13,644 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN sold 81,005 shares worth $11.34 million.

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (CSJ) stake by 43,683 shares to 40,742 valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ssga Active Etf Tr stake by 41,673 shares and now owns 5,809 shares. Ishares Tr (LQD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20 are held by Proffitt Goodson Inc. Lincoln National has 0.12% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 38,007 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 4.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 145,738 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Incorporated owns 68,691 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Ltd invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shine Inv Advisory Service Incorporated reported 4,148 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management holds 18,750 shares. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs holds 0.25% or 5,071 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware holds 2.71% or 240,728 shares. The New York-based Hilton Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palisade Management Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,394 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carmignac Gestion has 2.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa has $20000 highest and $157 lowest target. $178.56’s average target is -0.98% below currents $180.33 stock price. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Bridge Bancorp, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Communications Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Ameriprise Finance reported 172,089 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 115,535 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 34,700 shares. 22,613 are held by Invesco Limited. Btim Corporation has invested 0.07% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.21 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,307 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 3,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd owns 197,954 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). D E Shaw has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $5.52 million activity. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. had sold 163,263 shares worth $4.54M on Thursday, March 21. 3,126 shares were bought by Lindenbaum Nathan, worth $86,747 on Friday, May 31.