Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Shareholder Ejf Capital Trimmed Position by $591,803; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Enpro Inds Com (NPO) as Stock Price Declined

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NPO) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The institutional investor held 24,945 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 14,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 89,604 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 107,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 127,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 18,052 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,787 shares to 72,021 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 89,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,025 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc Cl B (NYSE:UHS).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $113,647 activity. The insider Bower Steven R. bought $108,666.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 20 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 4,572 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Gotham Asset Ltd owns 19,836 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.04% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,828 shares. Pnc Services Gp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,957 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,621 shares. Skyline Asset LP reported 1.66% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Dean Management accumulated 10,915 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 3,809 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0% or 591,926 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 167,009 are owned by Principal Gp Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Captrust Financial reported 1,500 shares. Banc Funds Com Ltd Llc reported 197,954 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 7,180 shares. 18,530 were accumulated by Prudential Fincl Inc. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested in 10,684 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & holds 29,842 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 30,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 35,101 shares. 95,260 are owned by Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 11,961 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 93,909 shares. American Incorporated has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 25,043 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 103,738 shares to 550,802 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 190,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. had sold 163,263 shares worth $4.54M on Thursday, March 21.