Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Shareholder Ejf Capital Decreased Its Holding by $591,803; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Share Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Cut by $12.60 Million Its Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 20,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 107,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, down from 127,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 43,293 shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). 1,402 were reported by Sei Invests Company. Johnson Financial Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Bessemer Gru stated it has 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Walleye Trading Ltd Co invested in 0% or 137,060 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 6,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 854,029 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Asset holds 0.01% or 34,833 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Inv Management Limited holds 4.18% or 20.31M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 368,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 313,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 274,091 shares. Vanguard owns 40.36 million shares.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.7 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.10M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Management Inc holds 15,605 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 29,842 shares. 1,823 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 30,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 3,467 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 25,409 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 69,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.04% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 43,216 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Saybrook Capital Nc stated it has 46,727 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 31,941 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 9,326 shares.