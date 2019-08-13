Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $5.74 Million; Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) by $1.75 Million as Share Price Rose

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 79,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 101,238 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 180,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 737,889 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 15/03/2018 – JSE: PPC – DETAILED TERMS OF PPC’S TOP-UP BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 12/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S HAS SUPPORT OF BOND HOLDERS FOR ACQUISITIONS: CFO; 08/05/2018 – PPC ANNOUNCES SPIN OFF OF LIGNITE-FIRED GENERATION SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC POWER PRODUCER PPC DEHR.AT INVITES INVESTORS TO SUBMIT EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR COAL FIRED UNITS; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pilgrim’s Pride Rtgs On CreditWatch Developing; 09/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Experts puzzle over Partners-Harvard Pilgrim merger talks; 10/05/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Net Sales of $2.75 Billion, Operating Income of $202 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.48, or a 26% year ove

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.83M, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 13,957 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PPC shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company reported 168,309 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has 0% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 42,160 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc owns 18,950 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,377 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Inv Research Inc accumulated 0% or 423 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 68,089 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Parametrica Mgmt Limited holds 0.43% or 9,067 shares. 21,389 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,318 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 0% or 90,378 shares.

More notable recent Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Kraft Heinz Appears Unappetizing Since Q4 Results – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pilgrimâ€™s Pride Corporation (PPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Misses on Q1 Earnings and Revenues – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 12,502 shares to 20,459 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Athersys Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Company of America Provides Update on Oregon Hemp Farm’s Biomass Sale – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold BDGE shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 0.92% more from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc has 29,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 100,568 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 144,470 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc has 10,684 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 93,909 shares. 10,583 were accumulated by Amer Int Grp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 0.59% or 46,727 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Btim Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 186,293 shares. 22,613 are held by Invesco Limited. Voya Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Raymond James owns 0.01% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 147,682 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 25,409 shares. New York-based Community Bank Na has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 557,950 shares to 968,376 shares, valued at $23.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 108,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 163,263 shares valued at $4.54 million was made by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C. on Thursday, March 21.