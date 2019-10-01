Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holding Maintained by Victory Capital Management Inc; Weiss Asset Management LP Stake in Finisar (Put) (FNSR) Upped by $16.50 Million as Stock Value Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finisar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Finisar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 21/05/2018 – Finisar (FNSR) Gains on Positive Win Chatter; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Loss/Shr 49c; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 11,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 47,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 33,259 shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 2.06M shares to 45,360 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twelve Seas Investment Compa by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0% or 20,704 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 55,324 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 49 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Liability Co holds 70 shares. New York-based Gabelli Communication Inv Advisers has invested 0.42% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Principal Financial Inc reported 945,603 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 902,769 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 553,711 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 142,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpine Associates Management owns 5.63M shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Havens Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 247,998 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. 394,345 were accumulated by Stevens L P. 35,000 were accumulated by Yakira Cap Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). 2.19M were reported by Basswood Management Ltd Liability Company. Victory reported 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,988 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Lc stated it has 228,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Retail Bank Of America De owns 38,178 shares. Btim Corp reported 181,400 shares. Ameritas Prtn owns 1,543 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 10,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 18,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc accumulated 0% or 70,450 shares.

