Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Lifted Stake; Constellation (STZ) Valuation Declined While Grassi Investment Management Has Boosted Stake

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Constellation (STZ) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 3,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 52,945 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.43 million, up from 49,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Constellation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $204.05. About 357,869 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 30,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.16% . The hedge fund held 228,027 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 197,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 26,246 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 18.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,452 shares to 38,600 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 41,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,300 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 283 shares. 40,075 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bokf Na accumulated 13,752 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust Com holds 47,465 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Lc reported 2,398 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Lc has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Allied Advisory Inc invested in 0.07% or 10,549 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 19,315 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,163 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru accumulated 0.44% or 7,253 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.2% or 128,723 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.73% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Archon Prtnrs Ltd reported 8,900 shares stake. Essex Finance Svcs Inc owns 4,007 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold BDGE shares while 28 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 11.42 million shares or 0.41% less from 11.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Sei Invs Company reported 11,097 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 218,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 11,021 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability holds 7,331 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 7,464 shares. Amer Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 10,368 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation holds 17,355 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.01% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Strategic Advisors Lc owns 0.12% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 10,364 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 83,200 shares. Voya Management Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 8,988 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc reported 46,727 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 29,666 shares.

