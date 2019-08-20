Brf Sa (BRFS) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.22 Million as Shares Rose; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Lowered Power Integrations (POWI) Stake by $667,023; Share Value Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 9,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 453,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.75 million, down from 463,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 61,901 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 1.49 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 10/03/2018 – BRF execs barred from returning to Brazil’s top chicken exporter; 27/04/2018 – FORMER BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ SAYS DIFFICULTIES FACED BY FIRM WOULD HAVE OCURRED WITH ANY MANAGEMENT, WITH ANY BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Brazil’s Kroton buys education firm Somos in deal worth up to $1.8 bln; 11/04/2018 – Proposed BRF chairman refuses role on alternate list, deepening rift; 22/05/2018 – BRF MONITORING IMPACT OF BRAZIL TRUCKERS PROTEST ON SUPPLIES; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS HAS ASSUMED THE ROLE OF PEACEMAKER, HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH ALL INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF REPORTS 1Q EBITDA OF 783 MLN REAIS (CONSENSUS ESTIMATE: 845.24 MLN REAIS); 27/04/2018 – PREVI, PETROS SAY PEDRO PARENTE TO HAVE ACTIVE ROLE IN BRF; 16/03/2018 – Brazil sees solution for ban on BRF poultry exports to EU; 09/03/2018 – Salmonella Nightmare Could Turn BRF Bonds Into High-Yield Junk

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Vaughan Nelson Investment LP reported 258,490 shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 3,165 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn reported 2.16% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 22,418 shares. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,695 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 18,620 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 189,279 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 26,886 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 19,980 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,198 shares or 0% of the stock. 69 were reported by Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division. Tci Wealth owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 42.92 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies by 91,692 shares to 931,887 shares, valued at $46.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

