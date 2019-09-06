Brf Sa (BRFS) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Holding by $2.22 Million; Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake Has Increased by Generation Investment Management Llp

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 2.98 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – BRF: THERE’S NO DISCUSSION ABOUT CAPITALIZATION, FOLLOW-ON; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TO BA2/AAA.AR QUICKFOOD’S GUARANTEED NOTES’ RATINGS, NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – BRF Chairman Diniz invites Petrobras CEO Parente to replace him; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL JBS, SEARA PLANTS NOT AFFECTED BY EU DECISION TO BAN POULTRY PRODUCTS FROM SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRY; 13/04/2018 – Aberdeen urges voting system change to replace Brazil’s BRF board; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO PARENTE DECLINES TO COMMENT ABOUT BRF; 13/04/2018 – BRF Thrown Into Disarray as Board Vote Gets More Complicated; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO DENIES MARKET RUMORS THAT COMPANY WOULD BE CONSIDERING A CAPITALIZATION OR FOLLOW-ON DEAL TO BRING IN NEW MONEY; 17/05/2018 – JBS, BRF HAD 1 PLANT EACH AUTHORIZED TO EXPORT TO S.KOREA: ABPA

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $124.75. About 346,819 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11 million shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.00 million shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $189.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 996,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP owns 1,785 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Homrich & Berg invested in 0.02% or 2,701 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 10 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Voya Invest Management Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,860 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 335,479 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 39,975 shares. 11,322 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 114,393 shares. Bbt Capital Limited Com accumulated 4,995 shares. Tortoise Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 15 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 100 shares.