Brf Sa (BRFS) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Holding; Tiverton Asset Management Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Decreased as Shares Rose

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 21,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 1.42M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/04/2018 – Proposed BRF chairman refuses role on alternate list, deepening rift; 27/04/2018 – Petros, Previ give BRF’s board leeway to start turnaround; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A. (BRFS); 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SAYS TRUCKERS’ PROTEST LED THE COMPANY TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION IN FOUR PLANTS IN FOUR STATES – STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Global Opportunities Exits Kraft Heinz, Cuts BRF; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018 (BRFS); 10/03/2018 – BRF execs barred from returning to Brazil’s top chicken exporter; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Brf To Ba2; Outlook Remains Negative; 19/04/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 12 BRF plants affected by EU poultry ban; 26/04/2018 – BRF FURLAN: EU DECISION WAS ARBITRARY, SHOULD BE SOLVED AT WTO

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 14,700 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.