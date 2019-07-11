Brf Sa (BRFS) Market Valuation Rose While Inca Investments Has Boosted Stake; Autozone (AZO) Stake Held by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.47. About 151,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.32 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.05 million, up from 7.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 7.69M shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 14.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 16/04/2018 – BRF TO FOCUS MORE ON PROCESSED FOODS, LESS ON COMMODITIES; 25/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF says investor withdraws bid to change voting system; 02/05/2018 – BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO ACCEPTS TO BE PROPOSED AS BRF CHAIRMAN: VALOR; 23/04/2018 – BRF SAYS LORIVAL NOGUEIRA LUZ TO TEMPORARILY HOLD CEO POST; 19/04/2018 – BRAZIL JBS, SEARA PLANTS NOT AFFECTED BY EU DECISION TO BAN POULTRY PRODUCTS FROM SOUTH AMERICAN COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – PETROBRAS’ PEDRO PARENTE WILL KEEP CEO POST AT OIL CO REGARDLESS OF INVITATION TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF FOOD PROCESSOR BRF; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: CONFLICT NEEDS TO END AT HOLDERS MEETING; 10/05/2018 – BRF 1Q LOSS R$114M; 19/04/2018 – EU to ban imports from 12 Brazil-based BRF plants -draft document

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 303,733 shares to 827,058 shares, valued at $42.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 84,306 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $134.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,500 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.