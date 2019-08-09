Brf Sa (BRFS) Holding Boosted by Gramercy Funds Management Llc; Aes (AES) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Upped Position by $2.97 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 165,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 2.49 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 4.50 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – PREVI, PETROS SAY PEDRO PARENTE TO HAVE ACTIVE ROLE IN BRF; 26/04/2018 – NEWSMAKER-After rescuing Petrobras, CEO Parente called in to calm BRF; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS SALES VOLUMES OF NEW ‘KIDELLI’ BRAND LAUNCHED IN THE FIRST QUARTER BELOW EXPECTED, DID NOT INCREASE MARKET SHARE; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ISSUES INVESTIGATED BY POLICE POSE NO THREAT TO HEALTH; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: I’M A PERSON THAT SEEKS SOLUTIONS, PACIFICATION; 13/03/2018 – Brazil tells meat importers its food safety standards improved -minister; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO MULL RESIGNATION, MOVE TO BRF: ESTADO; 27/04/2018 – PETROS AND PREVI SAY NEW BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF IS INDEPENDENT, SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH MANAGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – RISK OF A DIVIDED BOARD AT BRF AFTER SHAREHOLDER MEETING WILL NOT PREVENT STRATEGIC CHANGES; 05/03/2018 – Ex-CEO of Brazil’s BRF arrested in ‘Weak Flesh’ food safety probe

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 59,538 shares. Incorporated Ca reported 96,419 shares. Mariner Llc owns 41,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Company reported 17,751 shares. Cookson Peirce Communication Inc holds 2.36% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 1.55M shares. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The California-based Cap Guardian Tru Communications has invested 0.69% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 141,059 shares. North Star Inv Management Corp stated it has 3,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling stated it has 591 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Lsv Asset holds 754,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co holds 207,954 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 16,084 shares.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 487,287 shares to 31,913 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financia (NYSE:FNF) by 612,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).