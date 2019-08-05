Brf Sa (BRFS) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Lifted Stake; Jet Capital Investors LP Increases Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS)

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $76.04. About 2.77M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 27/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 1.77 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 19/04/2018 – BRF TO REVIEW PRODUCTION PLANNING AFTER EU DECISION; 18/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAYS RESUMES PRODUCTION AND HEALTH CERTIFICATION ALLOWING CERTAIN BRF PLANTS TO SELL TO THE EUROPEAN UNION – OFFICIAL GAZETTE; 16/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ITS PRODUCTS SHIPPED BEFORE MARCH 16 CAN STILL BE SOLD AND CONSUMED WITHOUT RESTRICTION – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – ABERDEEN SAYS PEDRO PARENTE IS IDEAL CHAIRMAN FOR BRF; 29/03/2018 – Trade bans, feed costs force furlough at Brazil chicken processor; 19/04/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 12 BRF plants affected by EU poultry ban; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades BRF To ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 26/04/2018 – BRF CEO: BRAZIL REGULATOR CVM HAS REQUESTED MULTIPLE VOTE; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MAGGI: FEDERAL POLICE PROBE SHOWED PROBLEMS IN BRF; 18/04/2018 – TARPON INVESTIMENTOS SAYS IT SUPPORTS NOMINATION OF PEDRO PARENTE TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF BRF

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BRF S.A. (BRFS) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BRF Restructures Again: Is This A Turnaround? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BRF SA Shifting Gears As It Contemplates A Merger With Marfrig – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: PCM Jumps Following Acquisition News; 360 Finance Shares Slide – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 689,606 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,000 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Communication. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,248 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj And owns 374,366 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.43% or 130,768 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.05% stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 4,200 are held by Yorktown Mgmt Research Incorporated. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 550 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 7,283 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0.15% or 354,685 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hallmark Capital Mngmt accumulated 260,920 shares or 1.97% of the stock.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DOJ: T-Mobile parent must make up its mind in a week, or Sprint merger is dead – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.