Brf Sa (BRFS) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Its Position; Twitter (TWTR) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $387,936 as Share Value Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 72,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 60,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 8.14 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 444,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 4.42 million shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 4.91M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 18/04/2018 – ABILIO DINIZ PROPOSES PEDRO PARENTE AS BRF CHAIRMAN: PENINSULA; 23/04/2018 – BRAZIL FOOD PROCESSOR BRF SAYS CEO DRUMMOND ASKED TO STEP DOWN – FILING; 24/04/2018 – White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides $30 Million to BRF Hospitals; 26/04/2018 – BRF ELECTION LIKELY TO USE MULTIPLE VOTING SYSTEM: BOARD MEMBER; 16/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF LIKELY TO KEEP TOP EXECUTIVES IN THEIR POSTS AFTER ELECTION OF A NEW BOARD ON APRIL 26; 30/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2; 27/04/2018 – DINIZ: DESPITE THE PROBLEMS, BRF IS READY TO GROW; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS IN HIS OPINION CURRENT DIRECTORS ARE DOING A GOOD JOB, PERSONALLY l AM VERY SATISFIED; 11/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN FOOD PROCESSOR BRF TO KEEP LORIVAL LUZ AS CEO UNTIL CONCLUSION OF CORPORATE REORGANIZATION; 22/03/2018 – BRF INVESTORS ARE SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO AVOID APRIL SHOWDOWN

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 585,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,975 shares to 141,279 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,909 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

