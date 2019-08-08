BRF S.A. (BRFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) and Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been rivals in the Meat Products for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -0.67 0.00 Tyson Foods Inc. 73 0.79 N/A 5.38 14.79

Table 1 highlights BRF S.A. and Tyson Foods Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyson Foods Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

BRF S.A. is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Tyson Foods Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

BRF S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Tyson Foods Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Tyson Foods Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BRF S.A.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BRF S.A. and Tyson Foods Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Tyson Foods Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

BRF S.A. has a -16.29% downside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5. On the other hand, Tyson Foods Inc.’s potential upside is 7.13% and its consensus price target is $93.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tyson Foods Inc. seems more appealing than BRF S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BRF S.A. and Tyson Foods Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 90.3%. 1.7% are BRF S.A.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Tyson Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRF S.A. -3.23% 4.7% 13.59% 34.52% 40.61% 52.99% Tyson Foods Inc. -1.9% -1.8% 6.28% 27.9% 35.39% 48.88%

For the past year BRF S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tyson Foods Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tyson Foods Inc. beats BRF S.A.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed. The company primarily sells its products under the Sadia, PerdigÃ£o, Qualy, Chester, Perdix, and Paty brands. It serves supermarkets, retail stores, wholesalers, restaurants, and other institutional customers. BRF S.A. also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Itajai, Brazil.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats. It also supplies poultry breeding stock; sells allied products, such as hide and meats; and manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, pizza crusts and toppings, flour and corn tortilla products, desserts, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats. Tyson Foods, Inc. offers its products primarily under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Van's, Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Wright, Aidells, State Fair, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. Tyson Foods, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.