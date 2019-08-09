BRF S.A. (BRFS) Reaches $9.69 52-Week High; Nic (EGOV)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.56 target or 9.00% above today’s $9.69 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $7.92B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $10.56 price target is reached, the company will be worth $712.80 million more. The stock increased 5.27% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 2.85 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 27/04/2018 – BRF Board Finally Elected After Chaotic, Marathon Board Meeting; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRF SHAREHOLDER FURLAN SAYS POWER STRUGGLES DESTROY VALUE IN THE COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN DINIZ IS SAID TO PLAN RESIGNATION APRIL 5: VALOR; 23/04/2018 – CEO of Brazil’s BRF resigns; CFO to become interim head -filing; 05/03/2018 – Brazil investigators say BRF food inspection fraud started in 2012; 25/04/2018 – BRF:ABERDEEN WITHDREW PLEA FOR MULTIPLE VOTES IN BOARD ELECTION; 22/03/2018 – BRF INVESTORS ARE SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO AVOID APRIL SHOWDOWN; 17/04/2018 – BRF’S FURLAN: BRAZIL POLICE PROBE FINDINGS ARE IN THE PAST; 17/05/2018 – BRF OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – New board of Brazil’s BRF likely to keep top executives

Nic Inc (EGOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 102 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 68 sold and trimmed stock positions in Nic Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 55.17 million shares, up from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nic Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 51 Increased: 64 New Position: 38.

Among 2 analysts covering Brasil Foods (NYSE:BRFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brasil Foods had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.92 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 87,703 shares traded. NIC Inc. (EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MLN TO $343 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Nebraskans Save the Earth with Smartphones and Computers; 12/03/2018 – Hogan Administration Announces New Maryland Business Express Website; 02/04/2018 – Adidas’ Nic Galway on Building Successful Collaborations; 07/05/2018 – NIC Autotec Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 06/03/2018 – NIC to Announce 2018 Financial Guidance on March 8; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in NIC; 04/05/2018 – Dear Martin by Nic Stone […]; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MCInfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 26/04/2018 – NlC’s Gov2Go Platform Named a Finalist for the ACT-IAC lgniting Innovation Awards

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 3.59% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. for 357,500 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 153,434 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.03% invested in the company for 389,564 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 733,524 shares.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. It has a 26.98 P/E ratio. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.