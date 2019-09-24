BRF S.A. (BRFS) Reaches $9.48 After 4.00% Up Move; ANDRITZ AG GRAZ ORDINARY SHARES (ADRZF) Shorts Decreased By 0.18%

ANDRITZ AG GRAZ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) had a decrease of 0.18% in short interest. ADRZF’s SI was 1.14 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.18% from 1.14 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 11401 days are for ANDRITZ AG GRAZ ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ADRZF)’s short sellers to cover ADRZF’s short positions. It closed at $37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 2.68M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by BRF S.A. (BRFS); 11/05/2018 – BRF ASSESSES NON OPERATING ASSETS SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 24/04/2018 – White Oak Healthcare Finance Provides $30 Million to BRF Hospitals; 06/04/2018 – Brazil’s BRF board taps Furlan to replace Diniz as chairman; 12/04/2018 – BRF: ABERDEEN SEEKS CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM FOR BOARD ELECTION; 18/04/2018 – PARENTE MAY LEAVE POST AS CHAIRMAN OF BOURSE B3 TO POTENTIALLY BECOME CHAIRMAN AT BRF; 26/04/2018 – BRF HAS BEST SANITARY MEASURES IN BRAZIL: FURLAN; 26/04/2018 – BRF SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO START AFTER 12 PM: PRESS OFFICIAL; 27/04/2018 – PREVI DOESN’T PLAN TO EXIT BRF IN SHORT TERM: GENSO; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of BRF S.A. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $7.87B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $9.86 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BRFS worth $314.88M more.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. The company has market cap of $4.14 billion. It operates through four divisions: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. It currently has negative earnings. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, such as turbines and generators; and pumps for water transport and irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries, as well as turbogenerators for thermal power plants.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.87 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.

